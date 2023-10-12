Her driver's license was suspended. She says she found out years later

A special anniversary dinner took an unexpected turn for Lynn Abolafia and her husband as they were making their way back home on Aug. 25.

“We just finished passing Commercial Blvd on A1A and the lights went on and we got pulled over,” Lynn said. “I was like, what are we doing? We’re going 25 miles an hour. We’re not doing anything.”

Lynn’s husband was driving but the officer went straight to the passenger side and told her she was the reason why he had pulled them over, she said. A license plate reader had flagged their car, which was registered to Lynn.

“Your license is suspended,” Lynn said the officer told her during the traffic stop. “I said, whose? He says, ‘yours’ … and he said, ‘luckily you’re not driving because I could arrest you and give you a ticket.’”

Lynn was stunned.

“My heart was palpitating because I’m like what are you talking about?” she said. “How could my license be suspended?”

Lynn did some digging and eventually discovered the suspension was the result of an insurance issue linked to a car she had sold over two years earlier. She said she canceled her insurance the day she sold her car and turned in the tag to a local motor vehicle service center.

“I did everything right,” she said. “That’s what’s so frustrating.”

She also went to a local DMV office to try to clear things up.

“Nobody gave me the chance to,” she said. “I had all the papers to show I didn’t own the car. They just told me to go over here and pay $150.”

A few days later, Lynn mailed a refund request. She called to check on the status and said she was told she would be getting her money back.

“What about the suspension,” she said she asked the woman on the phone. “She said, ‘Well, that stays on your record’. I said, why would that stay on my record if I didn’t do anything?”

That’s when Lynn turned to NBC6 Responds for help.

NBC6 reached out to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles on her behalf. In an email, a spokesperson told NBC6 Lynn’s license was clear and that the suspension “…will be removed from her record as soon as the refund has been issued-which they are in the process of doing.”

“If I didn’t get pulled over on Aug. 25, I’d still be driving with a suspended license with no knowledge of it,” she said.

The spokesperson told NBC6 that if a driver’s license has been suspended, the agency sends a letter to the address on file, something Lynn said she never received in 2021.

You can check your driver’s license status by clicking on either of these two links:

You can also obtain a transcript of your driving record by clicking here.