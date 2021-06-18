How Can I Opt Out of Amazon Sidewalk?

If you have an Amazon smart device, you may be sharing a portion of your home internet connection with people around you.

The new program is called Amazon Sidewalk and authorizes devices to be activated automatically. It must be manually deactivated, if you do not want to participate.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

How to disable Amazon Sidewalk:

Click here for instructions on disabling your Amazon Sidewalk.

For owners of Ring devices:

Click here for instructions on disabling your Ring device.

A list of Amazon Sidewalk devices includes:

Ring Floodlight Cam (2019)

Ring Spotlight Cam Wired (2019)

Ring Spotlight Cam Mount (2019)

Echo (3rd Gen and newer)

Echo Dot (3rd Gen and newer)

Echo Dot (3rd Gen and newer) for Kids

Echo Dot with Clock (3rd Gen and newer)

Echo Plus (All generations)

Echo Show (2nd Gen and newer)

Echo Spot

Echo Studio

Echo Input

Echo Flex

On Ring’s website, the company owned by Amazon, says “Sidewalk is designed with multiple layers of privacy and security to protect data traveling on the network and keep customers safe and under control…” adding, “Sidewalk is only accessible via devices that are authorized by Amazon” and it is not possible for other members of Sidewalk to access your cameras or videos.

Amazon also shared additional security and privacy protections, you can read more here.