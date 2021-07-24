Surfside condo collapse

How to Get Access to Condo Association Records?

By Sasha Jones

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple viewers have reached out to NBC 6 Responds saying they are having a difficult time getting information from their condo association, HOA, or property management company.

Peter Sachs, an attorney who specializes in condominium law, said residents should ask tough questions to their property managers and condo boards.

“Condominium law requires the association to keep records, so a condominium owner who wants to investigate the condition of the building could make a records request to see what reports the association has received,” Sachs said. 

“Look for contracts and bids to see how the association has responded to any reports that indicate that repairs or fixes should be made,” he added.

If you are having a hard time getting this information from your condo association or property manager, the state does investigate complaints against them.

You can file a complaint with the Division of Florida Condominiums, Timeshares, and Mobile Homes by visiting this website: http://www.myfloridalicense.com/DBPR/

