How to Protect Yourself From Debt Relief Scams

Are you struggling with credit card debt and considering a debt relief service? There are companies out there offering to eliminate or reduce your debt for a fee, but not all of them are legitimate.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently announced settlements with operators of what they describe as deceptive debt relief scams. These companies were sued for allegedly taking tens of millions of dollars from people by falsely promising to eliminate or reduce credit card debt.

To protect yourself from falling victim to a debt relief scam, the FTC recommends following these tips:

Don't pay upfront. It's illegal for a debt relief company to charge you a fee before they help with your debt. If a company asks for payment in advance, it's a red flag. Talk to your credit card company directly. Call the customer service number and ask for an affordable payment plan. Consider a reputable credit counselor. Look for non-profit organizations with low fees that provide credit counseling services. Check with credit unions and universities. Reach out to your local institutions to find out if they have resources available.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Your financial institution or local consumer protection agency may be able to refer you to a reputable credit counselor.

If you come across a company making suspicious claims or calls about debt relief, report them at reportfraud.ftc.gov.