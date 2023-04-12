Hunting for a Deal as Inflation Shows Signs of Easing

Filling up your cart to fuel your body is likely costing you more than before.

According to the Consumer Price Index released Wednesday, food prices jumped 8.5% in March. Food at home increased 8.4% over the year, but dropped 0.3% from February to March, marking the first month-to-month decrease since September 2020. You can read the entire CPI report by clicking here.

NBC6 Responds went shopping to see where our team could find some of the best prices for the following six essentials: one gallon of whole milk, a dozen large eggs, a loaf of white bread, a pound of salted butter, fresh chicken breast and a three-pound bag of white rice.

Our team hit five different popular shopping spots within the same general area in West Broward, all on Thursday of last week.

First on the list: chicken.

The index showed chicken prices in March were 6.5% higher than they were a year earlier, though they were lower than in February.

Here in South Florida, we found some of the best prices for fresh chicken breast at Walmart and Sedano's, each selling a pound for under $3. But you had to buy larger packs to get those lower prices.

Meanwhile, egg prices have soared in recent months, with consistent year-over-year double-digit price increases. In March, egg prices jumped 36% compared to a year earlier. But they were 10.9% lower than in February.

We had few options at the Walmart we visited but found a dozen jumbo eggs priced at $2.84. That was cheaper than a dozen large eggs at Sedano's, Winn-Dixie and Publix. ALDI came out on top with a dozen large eggs going for $2.27.

The ALDI store we visited in West Pembroke Pines also had the cheapest prices we could find for the loaf of bread, the bag of rice and the pound of salted butter.

Both Publix and Winn-Dixie had buy one, get one free offers for butter, bringing down their price per pound to a dollar more than ALDI.

The Walmart we visited had the best price for a gallon of whole milk, followed by Sedano's.

Both Publix and Winn-Dixie were among the top two most expensive options for chicken, milk and eggs. In order to get the best prices at Winn-Dixie, you had to sign up for Winn-Dixie rewards, which is free. To learn more about the program, click here.

Publix also has a loyalty program. If you join, they give you $5 off your purchase of $20 or more, before April 28. You can sign up for it here.

In a statement, a Publix spokesperson said in part: "...we pride ourselves on offering our customers the best shopping experience possible, and this includes offering the best service and high quality products at competitive prices. We offer our customers a variety of ways to save in our stores from our weekly sales circular which offer on average 80 buy one get one free deals per week, digital coupons customers can clip and save in their digital wallets, in-store coupons found in our communication centers in-store, deals on select items at your favorite Publix location and more."

Winn-Dixie said in a statement, in part: "The items selected for this price comparison story do not reflect all of our great savings opportunities. We are committed to providing our ... customers with quality items at affordable prices. We encourage customers to shop our store brand products to save an average of 20% compared to national brands without compromising quality ... Customers can find additional savings each time they shop using their rewards app, earning points that can be redeemed for money off groceries, as well as points multipliers and personalized rewards offers."

Chris Hewitt, division vice president for ALDI, told us in a statement that they "...are known for our price leadership..." adding that "The ALDI business model is designed differently to meet people's needs for simplification, saving them time and money." The company said they take "...many small, but mighty, actions every day to help customers fill their carts for less," including their cart quarter deposit system which "...keeps our team from needing to wrangle carts in the parking lot". ALDI also said they "...don't play music in our stores because licensing fees can add a sneaky cost..."

We reached out to Walmart but did not receive a response.

Sedano's told us they did not have an official statement to provide for inclusion in this story.

It is important to consider that this was an informal survey based on what our team saw at the specific stores they visited on that day. It is always possible there were cheaper products they did not see.

To maximize your savings when shopping for groceries, make a list ahead of time and stick to it. Look up the weekly sales circulars for the stores you're planning to visit, paying close attention to special offers or BOGO deals that may help you stock up on essentials.

You can also search for printable coupons online through sites like coupons.com or consider using money-saving rebate apps like Ibotta or Rakuten.