unemployment

Issues Persist For Some as One Federal Unemployment Program Ends

By Sasha Jones

NBC Universal, Inc.

As one federal unemployment program comes to an end, some out-of-work people are still calling NBC 6 Responds because they are struggling to get all of the benefits they are owed. 

According to a recent Department of Economic Opportunity news release, the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) “provides an extra $600 weekly payment to all unemployment claimants” and “the last payment will be on claims for the claim week ending Saturday, July 25, 2020, per federal guidelines.”

The DEO says people who have filed claims and requested benefits before the week ending July 25 will receive all the payment they are eligible for. Claimants in this program will also continue to receive their state weekly benefit amount as long as they are eligible. 

But as this program comes to an end, some people are still waiting for benefits they are owed. 

unemployment Jul 23

Uncertainty Looms as Federal Unemployment Benefit Is Set to Expire

US Economy 2 hours ago

No Virus Bill Yet: White House, GOP at Odds Over Jobless Aid

“The estimation that I calculated is somewhere between $8,000 and $10,000,” Emily Smith said. 

Despite attempting to file for benefits in March, Smith says she wasn’t able to successfully submit her unemployment claim until May 11.

Back in May, the DEO made a web form available to claimants so they could modify their claim’s filing date. Smith says she did this. 

“After not hearing anything for about a month, I brought it up again on the phone with the DEO call center employee,” Smith said. 

In July, the DEO asked all claimants to modify the date of the claim by phone. Smith says she has done this twice but is still waiting for her claim to be backdated. 

Last month, we asked the DEO what people who encountered issues applying after April 9 should do to backdate their claim. In an email, a representative sent us the following information: “claimants may have their claims backdated if they attempted to file their application on a specific date, and they were prevented from doing so because of an action by the Department. In this scenario, the claim will be backdated to the Sunday immediately preceding the date in which the claimant first attempted to file their claim.”

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

unemploymentDEOfederal pandemic unemployment compensation
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us