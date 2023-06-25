‘It was terrifying:' Miami-Dade woman faced eviction while waiting for rental assistance

“…I felt anxious and terrified of I'm going to be thrown out of my home.”

This is how Chovitta Ariza described her life after losing her job and struggling to pay her bills.

Last year, she applied to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in Miami-Dade County.

But she said the process was far from easy.

"From start to finish, the process was very challenging," Chovitta said.

Facing eviction

In October, Art Plaza Inc., the company leasing Chovitta’s apartment, signed an agreement stating they would not pursue eviction for non-payment while Chovitta’s was receiving assistance.

But after waiting for weeks to get the money, the company filed for eviction.

"It was terrifying," Chovitta said. "All I can say is, if I wasn't a woman of faith, I really don't know where I would be. And it makes me emotional to feel that way because I did everything right."

Feeling hopeless, Chovitta says she reached out to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Instagram, who connected her with the county’s Office of Housing Advocacy and eventually Legal Services of Greater Miami.

"Had I not reached out to her (the mayor), I don't know where I would be," Chovitta said. "And one of the staff members held my hand through the process."

'Florida law is very, very tough on tenants'

Lissie Salazar, a senior staff attorney at Legal Services of Greater Miami, said Chovitta’s story is not unique.

"Florida law is very, very tough on tenants,” she said. "So we've seen a lot of tenants in situations like that where they have a pending application, the money doesn't come through in time and they end up being evicted."

Under Florida law, landlords must give tenants written notice before filing for eviction. But when the notice is served depends on why they are evicting the tenant.

If it's due to late rent, a three-day notice is required.

"Once those three days expire, then the landlord can then file a lawsuit for eviction in county court. And when a tenant gets that complaint for eviction, they only have five days to respond," Salazar explained.

Not meeting the deadline can result in a final judgment to remove the tenant.

“If your response is simply, I am waiting for ERAP to pay this money, that tenant is probably going to lose the case,” Salazar said.

By signing the ERAP agreement, landlords agree to stop eviction proceedings once they receive the funds.

This is what eventually happened in Chovitta’s case but she says it shouldn't get to that point.

"The whole purpose of the program is to make sure that funding is provided so that you can avoid eviction. But it still ended up happening anyway," she said.

Chovitta says she has a new job and has since moved out of the apartment.

"I just want to put my best foot forward and be more at peace,” she said.

Art Plaza's property manager and its attorney did not respond when NBC6 Responds contacted them for comment.

Status of the program

Miami-Dade County has since paused the rental assistance program due to lack of funding.

Natalia Jaramillo, the mayor’s Deputy Communications Director, told NBC6 on average, the process takes approximately three months due to the overwhelming number of applications.

But she says the following applicants are a priority: families facing eviction, households below 50% AMI, and applications with one or more household members that have not been employed for the 90-day period preceding the date of application.

Jaramillo points to a county ordinance that provides extra protections for month-to-month tenants, requiring landlords to give a 60-day notice prior to an eviction, adding that increases “the likelihood that a tenant will receive the support before an eviction goes into effect.”

But a recent bill passed by the state legislature could change the requirements for landlords, overriding local ordinances like the one cited by Jaramillo. That bill is expected to become law on July 1st.

Jaramillo says ERAP applicants should maintain ongoing communication with their landlords and can check the status of their application using the Miami-Dade County ERAP Application Status Portal available here or by sending an email to ERAP@miamidade.gov.

They can also contact Miami-Dade County’s Office of Housing Advocacy by calling 786-469-4545 or sending an email to housingadvocacy@miamidade.gov

For those who receive a notice of eviction, Salazar recommends seeking legal help immediately.

Several cities no longer taking applications

If you are seeking rental assistance, check your city’s website to see if they are still receiving applications. An easy route is to visit here.

NBC 6 Responds surveyed a few cities across South Florida about the status of their application process and funding:

City of Miami: No longer accepting applications. For more information, you call 305-330-1508.

City of Hialeah: They are currently accepting applications but they must be in person and made by appointment. To make an appointment, call 305-863-2970 or visit http://www.hialeahfl.gov/690/ERAP

City of Miami Beach: No longer accepting applications. For more information, visit the Miami Beach website; https://apps.miamibeachfl.gov/housing

City of Homestead: No longer taking applications. For more information, visit https://www.axishelps.org/individual/erap

State of Florida: Applications are on hold and there is a waitlist. For more information, visit https://www.ourflorida.com/