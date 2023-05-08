Keep Your Deliveries Safe From Porch Pirates

With graduation season in full swing and Mother's Day fast approaching, many of us eagerly await the arrival of the perfect gift to show our loved ones how much we care.

But beware – porch pirates are also on the lookout for these special deliveries with incidents intensifying during special occasions.

"Porch pirating is just like a smash and grab. It's a crime of opportunity," U.S. Postal Inspector Ivan Ramirez explained.

According to a recent SafeWise survey, approximately 260 million packages went missing from porches across America last year, resulting in $19.5 billion in losses.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Thieves aren’t necessarily targeting specific individuals or businesses, Ramirez said.

"Some of these folks are just driving around different neighborhoods and seeing if they get lucky and spot a parcel sitting on your porch or in front of your door," he said.

So how can you protect your packages? The Postal Inspector recommends the following steps:

If you're away from home for an extended period, ask a neighbor to collect your package. Consider having your deliveries sent to your workplace, if allowed. Use tracking notifications to stay informed about the status of your deliveries. Opt for in-store delivery, if available.

A front door camera can also serve as a deterrent for porch pirates.

"It's not the end all, be all. We've come to see that. But it is a pretty good deterrent," Ramirez said. "Most folks will think twice before they're actually going to approach or breach someone's inner sanctum."

If you do fall victim to package theft, you can report the incident to the US Postal Inspection Service by calling 1-877-876-2455. Additionally, contact your local police department to file a police report. Any video footage of the theft could prove valuable for their investigation.