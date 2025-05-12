Local water departments prepare as a fluoride ban nears

A ban on fluoride use in the local supply is on its way, and local water departments are working to adjust.

In South Florida, where you live determines how your water is filtered and treated.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Miami-Dade County’s Water and Sewer Department provides drinking water for about 2.3 million people.

In Broward County, there are more than 20 city and private water utilities.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In Plantation, Mayor Nick Sortal says he plans on complying with the ban on fluoride use in the local water supply once the bill becomes law. He says making the change won’t be difficult for the city’s water department.

“We haven't been buying extra fluoride, and by the time July 1st hits, we will be just about done with it,” Sortal said.

After the water travels through a series of filters to remove harmful chemicals and contaminants, two chemicals are added. A small amount of fluoride and a compound to reduce corrosion as the water travels through pipes in the distribution system are both added.

In Plantation, just three drops of fluoride are added per 55 gallons of water, which is what the U.S. Public Health Service recommends.

Sortal says Plantation is prepared logistically and financially to make the change, but isn’t sure other cities are.

“We've studied this the water is still going to taste the same. We've been doing water quality measures for years, but if you're a city that this is just popping up on you and you may or may not be staffed like we are, you could be having a problem,” Sortal said.

Though the city will comply with the new law, he says he personally disagrees with the decision.

“There's been 80 years of data and dentists saying, especially people who can't afford health insurance, fluoride is a good preventative measure, so to suddenly change gears,” Sortal said.

Sortal says his team took steps months ago to stop purchasing fluoride, but says the remaining fluoride they do have will be preserved just in case the political landscape changes and they wind up needing it again.

Sortal says this change won’t have an impact on staffing or the regular filtration process.