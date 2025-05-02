Looking for Formula 1 tickets last minute? Take these steps to avoid getting scammed

Tickets are still on sale for the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix, but there are things to look out for before you click buy.

Anytime there are last-minute ticket sales, it opens the door for scammers to try to lure in unsuspecting victims.

“When people are acting fast, they have less time to do research. They have less time to do their homework,” said Daniel Diaz, the senior communications manager for USAA Bank.

Diaz is a fraud expert and says the first step in avoiding fake tickets is to do research on the cost of what event tickets are selling for.

For example, the Miami F1 Grand Prix has tickets ranging from as little as $37 to as high as $7,800, depending on the day and package you purchase.

“If you see something that's an outlier, that's at least 20%, 30%, 40% lower, and you don't see any other tickets out there that are similar to that price, that's typically a sign that this listing may be fake,” Diaz said. “You may want to stay away, or you may want to ask a lot more questions of that seller before you commit to the transaction.”

Diaz says you can also take these steps to avoid a ticket scam:

Avoid buying tickets on social media

Use legitimate certified resale sites

Purchase with a credit card for added protections

“If the price isn't already low, and if the scammer is trying to push you to make a move, those two things, bad sign, take a step back,” Diaz said.

He says you should trust your gut.

“An extra 5-10 minutes of thinking things through is never going to hurt, and ultimately may save you a lot of time, money, and pain in the long run,” Diaz said.

If you find out the ticket you purchased is fake, you should contact your financial institution immediately.

You can also report the incident to your local authorities and report it to the Federal Trade Commission.