Mail Delivery Issue Prompts Weston Residents to Call NBC 6 Responds

Residents at a Weston apartment complex said they are jumping through hoops to get their mail.

A cluster of mailboxes at the La Morada apartment complex did not allow for the safe delivery of mail and packages, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

“The door to the mailbox falls right off,” Max Sandberg said.

Sandberg is one of the residents at La Morada who spoke to us about this issue. He said since December the postal service started delivering the mail in bulk. The mail is then distributed by the property’s management.

On the day we visited La Morada, NBC 6 Responds saw an orange sign posted at the community’s leasing office which stated mail would be distributed to all residents during the week between 3:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. But on the day NBC 6 was there, the office was closed before 4 pm.

Residents said it has been hard to pick up mail during working hours.

“I am waiting for my driver’s license renewal…a new bank card, juror summons information,” Sandberg said.

He isn’t the only person waiting on important documents. NBC 6 Responds spoke with a woman who said she is waiting on immigration papers and another person who said she is waiting on a credit card.

When NBC 6 Responds reached out to the United States Postal Service, a spokesperson told the following:

“Safeguarding the security and sanctity of the mail is of paramount importance. This includes ensuring cluster mailboxes are secured, safe, and in good condition. In this instance, some boxes in the La Morada complex do not allow for the safe delivery of mail and packages. The Postal Service is securing these items until repairs are made. Customers whose cluster mailboxes are in disrepair are asked to pick up their mail and packages at the Weston Post Office located at 1870 N Corporate Lakes Blvd. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Retail services are not available on Sunday. The Post Office Box section is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day for customer convenience.”

NBC 6 Responds also reached out to the management at La Morada. In a statement, they said the following:

"We understand and are empathetic to the inconvenience this has caused. It has been frustrating for our team and they have done their best to accommodate our residents by sorting mail that was delivered in bulk. The government permitting process to repair and move mailboxes has proven to be a challenge and time-consuming process. We have submitted all applications and are waiting for the USPS approval.” They went on to say, “The Postal Service has picked up all mail and has informed us they will start delivering mail to the boxes while we wait for official permitting approval to replace and move the mailboxes in accordance with their policy."