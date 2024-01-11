Millions of furniture tip-over anchor kits recalled — see the list

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Alliance4Safety and 31 furniture companies are recalling millions of plastic anchor kits made by New Age Industries.

According to the recall alert, the plastic zip tie that is in the anchor kits can become brittle or break, which could allow the furniture to tip over.

Clothing storage unit tip-overs have caused at least 234 deaths in the past 20 years, according to the CPSC. Most of the deaths involve children. Thousands of others have been seriously hurt.

According to the CPSC, the dressers or chests impacted by this recall were manufactured in Vietnam in November 2019 or later. The date of manufacture should be listed on the actual piece of furniture, either as a sticker or a stamp.

“Sometimes that is difficult to find,” said Gabe Knight, safety policy analyst for Consumer Reports. “The best advice we can give at this point is whether or not you think you’re affected, if you have a plastic zip tie device for your anchoring kit, replace it.”

“We recommend using anchoring kits that have metal brackets with nylon straps or wire cables,” Knight added.

The companies are offering replacements for the plastic kits impacted by the recall, Knight said.

You can call Alliance4Safety at 855-416-7370 or visit https://www.alliance4safety.org/new-age-recall for more information.

So far, there have been two reports of these kits breaking. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

The recalled kits were sold and distributed by the following furniture companies:

American Drew

American Woodcrafters

Amini Innovation Corporation

Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC

Aspenhome

Austin Group Furniture, LLC

Avalon International Inc., LLC

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.

Drew and Jonathan by Hooker Furnishings

Emery Park

FD Home Corp.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc.

Furniture Values International, LLC

Homelegance USA, LLC

Hooker Furnishings

Kincaid Furniture

LC Direct Furniture

Legacy Classic/Modern Furniture

Liberty Furniture Industries, Inc.

Magnussen Home Furnishings, Inc.

New Classic Home Furnishings, Inc.

Parker House Furniture

Progressive Furniture

Pulaski Furniture

Riverside Furniture

Samuel Lawrence

Springhill Designs

Standard Furniture Manufacturing Co., LLC

Universal Furniture

Van Thiel & Co.

Vanguard Furniture Company