More people are seeking help for credit card debt. Here's how you can pay it off

Growing credit card debt and steep interest rates are becoming a significant burden for many in our area, with a notable surge in individuals seeking assistance.

Sharice Nwankwo, who found herself with over $20,000 in credit card debt.

"I was using my credit card, and after a while, I couldn't pay the minimum payment," Nwankwo shared, emphasizing the difficulty in managing her debt due to high interest rates. Despite her efforts, "the balance wasn’t going down."

Emanuel Rivero of Money Management International, a nonprofit debt counseling agency, noted a significant uptick in requests for help.

"We're actually seeing a significant increase in phone call volume, folks that are reaching out to us for help," Rivero stated.

In 2023, Florida ranked second in the nation for the number of people asking for assistance with their credit card debt, witnessing an increase of 63.4% from the previous year.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reports that Americans' total credit card debt has now reached $1.13 trillion.

Moreover, the number of people falling behind on their credit card payments went up by more than 50% in 2023.

Rivero attributes this trend to economic pressures, with many turning to credit cards for daily expenses, like groceries, utility bills and student loan payments.

"There's just so much payment pressure going on to people's budgets," he explained.

For Nwankwo, who once resided in Miami and now teaches preschool in Hong Kong, felt the strain on her own budget.

"So I got really frustrated," she recalled.

Nwankwo turned to Money Management International (MMI) for help.

"They contacted the credit card company and negotiated a lower interest rate. So when I made the payments to MMI, it covered the lower interest rates and then my balance started going down," she explained.

After five years, Nwankwo successfully paid off her credit card debt, describing the experience as "very freeing and very rewarding."

Her journey taught her the importance of living within her means. "Now, every month I make a budget, and I try to stick to that as best as I can," Nwankwo said.

If you choose a debt management plan with MMI, there’s a monthly charge and a one-time setup fee for its debt management plan.

"There is no fee for the credit counseling session," Rivero explained. "They're going to conduct a full financial assessment."

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau advises that reputable agencies will provide free information about their services without requiring personal details upfront.

If an agency doesn’t do this, consider it a red flag and look elsewhere.

For those unsure, check the company’s history and complaints with the Florida Attorney General's office and local consumer protection agencies is recommended.