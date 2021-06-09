NBC 6 Responds Helps Woman Get Broken Mailbox Fixed

Stimulus checks, tax forms and other important government documents have been mailed out during the pandemic.

But one South Florida woman told NBC 6 she didn’t receive mail to her home for more than a year.

“There is no lock here and this part is free to be opened, so anybody can get mail out of here and the post office says they are not leaving any mail in here,” Angie Hill said, while pointing to her broken mailbox.

Hill rents an apartment in Village at Dadeland Condominiums.

“How can I live in the United States and I can’t have my mail for a year and half?” Hill said.

She said the U.S. Postal Service had not delivered mail to her home since the mailbox broke. Instead, Hill had to make trips to the local post office to get her mail.

“Drive to the post office, stand in line with everybody even though I have my own autoimmune issues and we have been in COVID,” Hill said.

Hill told NBC 6 she tried to get the broken mailboxes fixed by notifying USPS and the property management of the issue. She also posted a letter about the issue near the mailboxes at the property.

NBC 6 Responds reached out to the U.S Postal Service about Hill’s situation. In an email, a representative told us, “The homeowner’s association is responsible for the repair.”

We tried to speak with someone with the HOA in person at the property office, but no one was available. After we called and emailed the property manager, Hill told us the mailboxes were fixed.

The property manager didn’t answer our specific questions but confirmed later in an email, “Repairs are being addressed.”

Real estate attorney Juan Perez told NBC 6 it’s important for homeowners and tenants to know what maintenance is covered by their community’s homeowner’s association. You can find this information in the association bylaws.

“The tenant needs to make the complaint to the landlord, the landlord needs to make a complaint to the property manager and thereby the association, that complaint is official notification that there is a violation of the rules that need to be corrected,” Perez said.

If you have a problem that is not getting fixed by your homeowner’s association, you can file a complaint with the Division of Florida Condominiums, Timeshares, and Mobile Homes.