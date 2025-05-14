NBC6 Responds finds banned skin-lightening products for sale online and in local stores

Some skin care products containing harmful ingredients are for sale online and in South Florida stores.

Many local beauty supply stores have aisles filled with products advertised to “lighten,” “fade,” or “brighten” your skin.

Many of these products are safe to use, but some have been reported to have dangerous ingredients.

Back in 2019, we found skin care products listing elevated levels of mercury on their labels for sale in some South Florida stores.

Last month, we found an over-the-counter skin lightening cream listing hydroquinone as an ingredient.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned the over-the-counter sale of skin care products with mercury and hydroquinone in them.

According to the FDA, your body can absorb these ingredients, and over time,e the ingredients can build up in your body. The FDA’s website says these products are usually “manufactured abroad and sold illegally in the United States.”

Also, keep in mind mercury is banned in all skin lightening products while hydroquinone is available in some prescription products.

Products with these ingredients are not only available in stores but can also be found for sale online.

“Even the laws in the U.S. are not protective enough,” Danielle Fugere said.

Fugere is the president of the non-profit As You Sow. The group is part of a lawsuit filed by the state of California against Amazon.

“I do think that consumers have to be concerned about what they regularly put on or into their bodies,” Fugere said.

The lawsuit ended in a settlement that requires Amazon to take additional steps to prevent the sale of creams with high levels of mercury through Amazon’s website into the state.

Though this lawsuit was specific to consumers in California, Amazon told us that the sale of skin-lightening products containing mercury is prohibited on Amazon.

In a statement, the company told us, “Third party sellers are independent businesses and are required to follow all applicable laws, regulations, and Amazon policies. Amazon does not tolerate illegal or evasive behavior, and we enforce bad actors that make factual misrepresentations to customers. In this case, all products in question were evasively listed by the bad actors and once identified, were removed. We have proactive measures in place to prevent prohibited products from being listed and we continuously monitor our store. If we discover a product was undetected by our automated checks, we address the issue immediately and refine our controls. Throughout this process we have worked in good faith with the California Attorney General, and we are pleased to have this matter behind us.”

Attorney Rachel Doughty, a plaintiff’s attorney in the case, says she hopes this settlement sends a message to other online marketplaces and consumers.

“If it’s going to do something and making a claim that something pretty dramatic like changing your skin, then there probably is an active ingredient and it probably has side effects, do a little bit of research,” Doughty said.

We reached out to the Kismet Beauty brands, the company who manufactures the product we found with hydroquinone in it. We have not received a response as to why it was being sold over the counter in U.S. stores.