NBC6 Responds Helps Viewer Get Refund After Canceling Cruise Trip

A dream getaway for one of our viewers turned into a difficult ordeal when her partner became sick. She says she canceled that dream vacation and thought it would be easy to get her money back, but when she ran into trouble, she reached out to NBC6 Responds.

Yelina Diaz had been eagerly anticipating a 10-day New Year's cruise vacation with her partner to celebrate the end of 2022. But in early November, their plans took an unexpected turn when he became sick.

"I asked the doctor when he got out of the hospital if he thought that it would be safe for him to travel, and he said absolutely not," Diaz said.

Diaz paid $3,544 for both tickets and a vacation protection plan.

"This would have been our 28th cruise. We had been in 27 before and we always got insurance," Diaz added.

Unable to travel, Yelina says she canceled the trip and received a partial refund from Royal Caribbean. She then filed a claim for the rest of the money through that protection plan, along with a letter from her partner's doctor explaining it was "impossible for him to travel … due to complications of his general health condition."

In late November, the company Aon Affinity, which services the policy for Royal Caribbean, sent her a letter saying she didn't include all the information needed to review her claim. She sent those missing documents after her partner passed in January.

"I had to go to Leon (Medical Center) to get the paper. You know how hard that was … to walk into a place that I never been there alone before because we went together," Diaz said.

"Most travel insurance claims are fairly straightforward, and they could be resolved within 30 days or so. But it is possible to go longer once again if it is an extenuating circumstances type of situation," said Mark Friedlander from the Insurance Information Institute.

Friedlander says more and more people are getting travel insurance but it's important to read the fine print.

"What doesn't it cover? When do I need to cancel? What is the deadline? Some policies will allow you up to 24 hours before the trip. Others could be 5 to 7 business days before the trip," Friedlander said.

Friedlander explained there are typically two types of travel insurance: the standard policy, which covers things like illness, lost luggage, and trip interruption, and the cancel-for-any-reason policy, which is more expensive but generally covers emergency medical evacuations and pandemic-related cancellations.

Regardless of the policy you choose, it's crucial to read the fine print carefully, as every travel insurance policy is different and there may be exceptions.

Yelina says she didn't hear back from the insurance company after sending the documents, so she reached out to NBC6 Responds. We contacted Aon Affinity, and we were told the claim was approved the next day.

A spokesperson for Aon Affinity told us, "This claim met the criteria for the policy's trip cancellation benefit," which offers a refund for the "non-refundable value of the unused portion of your prepaid cruise vacation, should you or your traveling companion need to cancel…" for a number of reasons, including an illness that requires medical attention.

Soon after, Yelina received $2,094. "If it wouldn't be for you guys, I wouldn’t have gotten that money," she told NBC6.

She is relieved to have put this behind her, and now she can focus on healing from the painful loss of her partner.

"I was crazy in love with that man. And I will always be crazy in love with that man," Diaz said.

Royal Caribbean told us it does not service the travel protection program, but guests can purchase it through their trusted partners.