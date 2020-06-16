unemployment

People Now Receiving Unemployment Benefits Have Message for Those Still Waiting

By Sasha Jones

For Lisa McGoldrick, she feels like a weight has been lifted. 

“I’m just really thankful that I am able to move on from here until I go back to work,” McGoldrick said. 

She says her first unemployment benefits were finally deposited into her bank account this week. 

“All the people are giving up hope, please don’t give up, and I feel like I have fought the fight, and I just hope it continues,” McGoldrick said.

McGoldrick reached out to NBC 6 Responds in May. At the time, she told us she was deemed ineligible for state reemployment benefits and technical problems with the state’s online portal CONNECT made it nearly impossible to submit an application for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. 

“I was knocked out of the system, several times back to the virtual waiting room, three times,” McGoldrick said.

She is just one of the hundreds of people we have contacted the Department of Economic Opportunity about. Many of the people who have contacted NBC 6 Responds reported delays in getting their unemployment benefits. 

Mark Sack is one of them.

“I’m a happy camper right now, so far,” Sack said. 

When we spoke with him early last week, he said he was missing two Federal Unemployment Payments and hadn’t received any state reemployment assistance. 

Days after we reached out to the DEO, he says he saw movement on his claim and his benefits are now fully caught up. 

“Stay persistent and reach out to all sources,” Sack said.

Both Sack and McGoldrick have this message for people still waiting for unemployment benefits. 

“Don’t give up, please continue to try, reach out to everyone you can,” McGoldrick said. 

According to the Department of Economic Opportunity, 97% of eligible claimants have been paid. 

