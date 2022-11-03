Proposed Rule Change Could Make It Easier to Switch Banks

If you're staying with your bank out of convenience, you are not alone.

A Bankrate survey published earlier this year found, on average, U.S. adults stay with the same primary checking account for more than 17 years. Of those surveyed, 17% kept their accounts because it's what they've always had while 10% said it was too much of a hassle to switch. You can read more about that survey here.

"Basically, I wanted to go to like an online bank," Paul, a South Florida resident, told NBC 6. "Transferring all the information wasn't possible."

But now, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is considering a rule change it says would make switching banks for people like Paul a whole lot easier.

"This should give people the ability to transfer their information, their life ledger, to a new financial institution, which we are hoping will create more competition and an incentive to stop charging junk fees and start providing better services," said Brian Shearer, senior advisor to the CFPB director.

The proposed change would require banks to streamline the data transfer process.

"The rule proposal would have every bank set up a secure portal or method for transferring data," he explained. "And you would be able to authorize ...a third party ... to go get your data from your current institution."

"I think that would be great," Paul said. "It would ease the process of going from one bank to the next without having to go through the hassle that I'm going through."

Another South Florida resident NBC 6 spoke with expressed security concerns over the proposed change.

"There could be a lot of hacking involved when somebody could just easily grab your information," Jackie Gonzalez said.

The CFPB said ensuring data security would be a top priority.

"Just because we're making banking a little bit more open, doesn't mean it has to be less secure," Shearer said. "The current method for collecting data in this way is often called 'screen scraping', which is a less secure method and so part of the purpose of this rule is to mandate that companies create a more secure method of transferring data."

Shearer said the agency was in the process of getting input from a panel of small businesses and consumers. He said they plan to issue a report on that early next year, adding that a final regulation likely won't be issued before 2024.

