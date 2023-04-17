Protecting Your Child's Identity: What to Do When Someone Claims Your Child as a Dependent

As tax season comes to an end, many families are rushing to gather the necessary documents to file their taxes. But what if someone has already claimed your child as a dependent?

This was the dilemma faced by Gaby De La Espriella, a Senior Assignment Editor at NBC6, when her accountant informed her that someone else had claimed her 12-year-old daughter.

"I think that as a parent, you know, you try to protect them and everything. And this was something that never crossed my mind, like, who's going to get her information?" De La Espriella shared.

Equifax, one of the three major credit agencies, said that people under 18 typically don't have credit reports, leaving minors vulnerable to identity theft. Fraudsters can apply for credit cards and take out loans using their names, with this kind of identity theft often going unnoticed for years.

De La Espriella's accountant told her she couldn't file taxes online until the issue was resolved with the IRS.

"So we've had to fill out the paperwork, send that through the mail, get it certified so when the IRS actually gets it, they can send it back and then that they'll contact us," she said.

Alejandra Castro with the IRS explained that they have to take measures to help verify the correct person is claiming the child.

"The IRS is going to start an investigation that's going to take a little bit of time, and your refund will be put on hold until the IRS can determine who the dependent belongs to. The other person that is also claiming this dependent will get the same type of documentation that you will be receiving," Castro said.

To protect your child's identity, consider requesting a security freeze. Equifax said a credit report will be created and then frozen. You'll need to complete a form, provide proof of identity, and confirm that you are the parent or legal guardian.

"I didn't think that my kid's Social Security number would be compromised because I don't put it out there anywhere. You know, the only place I had to open a passport for her and I think the school asked for it, but that's it," De La Espriella added.

The Federal Trade Commission recommends asking questions before providing your child's Social Security number, such as:

Why do you need it?

How will you protect it?

Can you use a different identifier?

Can you use just the last four digits of the Social Security number?

It's important to remember that a security freeze is free and must be placed separately with each of the three nationwide credit bureaus, including Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. You can report child identity theft to the FTC at identitytheft.gov, and be sure to include as many details as possible.