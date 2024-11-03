QR Code scam warning: Catching the red flags before falling victim

These days, it's easy for anyone to take out their phones and scan a QR Code to see a food menu or to pay a bill.

But QR Codes can also make it easy for scammers to access your personal information. The NBC6 Responds team has some tips to help you spot the red flags, so you don't become a victim the next time you see those digital barcodes.

In a recent survey, 83% of people in September said that they used a QR Code for a financial transaction in the past three months.

"QR Codes can be extremely dangerous, can end up being financial loss, personal information theft, any kind of attack related to them," said Iskander Sanchez-Rola with Gen Digital.

Gen Digital is a cybersecurity software company, and Sanchez-Rola says that everyone needs to be vigilant of suspicious QR Code behavior.

Suspicious behavior could include a fake code covering up the real code, like a sticker.

One example happened recently near the city of Los Angeles, California, when a beach town warned visitors after about 150 parking meters were discovered to have fake QR Code stickers posted over the real ones in August.

"So, you have to look for things or hints that tell you that has been tampered. Like, maybe, it looks like a sticker on top of something that is not the same," Sanchez-Rola explained.

To avoid a parking meter QR Code scam, or any other variations of the scam, Sanchez-Rola says to rely on trusted sources.

If you have the option to pay with a debit or credit card at a physical parking meter, use that instead of scanning a code.

Sanchez-Rola says that we all need to think twice when scanning a QR Code that prompts us to share information to use their service, including your phone number or email address.

"So, you give all that information and then they can use this information for whatever they want," Sanchez-Rola said.

Not only should you verify a URL that a QR Code takes you to but verify any app that the code prompts you to download.

"Once they have you installing on the phone, they have control of everything that is in the phone," Sanchez-Rola explained.

He also said that there is a free app that analyzes QR Codes, text messages, website or social posts to see if it is a scam called "Genie."

Genie is run by the same company that owns Gen Digital, Norton.

If you think you are the victim of an identity crime, you can call or text toll-free 888-400-5530.

You can also visit the ID Theft Center website by clicking here.