Real ID deadline is fast approaching. Here's what you need to know

We are less than 60 days away from the deadline to get a Real ID. If you haven’t updated your driver’s license or ID card, here is what you need to know to make the switch to a Real ID.

Florida started issuing Real IDs back in 2010, but many people are rushing to update their IDs before the looming deadline.

Starting on May 7, you will need a Real ID to board an airplane, even if you are not leaving the country. You will also need one if you want to visit a military base or visit a secure federal facility.

The only difference between a regular driver’s license and a Real ID is a small star in the upper right corner. To get a Real ID, you must show up in person at a driver’s license service center or tax collector's office. The Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles recommends making an appointment before you visit.

If you visit the agency’s website, you will find a list of documents you will need to bring.

U.S. citizens are asked to bring one of the following documents:

Valid, unexpired U.S. passport

Original or Certified copy of a birth certificate

Consular Report of Birth Abroad

Certificate of Naturalization issued by DHS

Certificate of Citizenship

Non-citizens are asked to bring one of the following documents:

Valid, unexpired Permanent Resident Card – I-551 for Lawful Permanent Residents

Valid Passport for non-immigrants except for asylum applicants and refugees

Other government-issued document showing your full name

Department of Homeland Security document showing proof of lawful presence

If your name has changed by marriage/divorce, you must have your name changed on your Citizen and Immigration Services (CIS) documents.

In both cases, citizens and non-citizens will need to bring their Social Security Card or proof of their social security number. Along with two documents that show your principal residence.

Keep in mind that you can only hold a Real ID driver's license or Real ID card, but not both at the same time. If you currently hold both, then one will be canceled during your next card issuance.

You can find out more information on how to obtain your Real ID on the FLHSMV website.