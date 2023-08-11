Renewing your passport? Watch out for scams — here's how to avoid them

Travelers are currently facing prolonged wait times for passports, and this delay has given rise to opportunistic scammers looking to exploit the situation.

The rise in passport demand

The demand for passports has surged to unprecedented levels, leading to increased frustration among travelers. As people scramble to obtain or renew their passports, it becomes even more vital to be vigilant about where and how one submits their application.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has received complaints about fake websites that seem legitimate at first glance but are far from it.

"Consumers are advising that some of the websites where they enter their information were imposter websites," Cinthya Lavin, a spokesperson for the South Florida BBB, said.

A complaint to the BBB from a Miami resident highlights the issue: "I went to a website that looked very much like the government website … I filled in the form, made a payment… I also paid for insurance.” The individual's total loss amounted to $128.

"We advise consumers to put a freeze on their credit for at least three months and monitor that because scammers can open a line of credit in your name," Lavin said.

Safe online procedures for passport application

While searching online for passport services, there's a risk of stumbling upon scam sites. To ensure safety, travelers are advised to start their process on the official website: travel.state.gov. Here, under the "Get a US Passport" section, one can find all essential information ranging from forms to payment methods, application locations, and guidelines on renewing by mail.

The State Department is also working on making passport services more accessible.

"Last year, we did launch a pilot for online renewal. That portal has been turned off for the moment while we revamp it," Andres Rodriguez, Lead Community Relations Officer for Passport Services, explained. "We're addressing issues and we're problem-solving to try to make the experience better. And we hope to relaunch that pilot by the end of the year."

However, consumers should be wary of certain private companies. While they might offer help with passport applications and use logos that resemble official government seals, they aren't affiliated with the U.S. government or the U.S. Department of State. The Department emphasizes that resorting to these services won't expedite the passport process.

Additional tips

The BBB stresses the importance of using credit cards for online transactions, mainly due to the added security they provide. Opting for debit or prepaid cards can elevate the risk, especially if one inadvertently deals with a scam site.