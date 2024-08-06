Residents complain after a noisy generator is placed near their home

It wasn’t easy hearing Carmen Alvarez’s complaint over the noise of the commercial generator sitting right near her Southwest Miami-Dade home.

“It’s affecting my mental health. It’s affecting my husband mostly. He’s retired. He’s here all day long, listening to this noise. He’s not able to sleep, he’s taking medication to sleep,” she said, adding that the generator had been there for five weeks.

Alvarez says it all started when AT&T showed up to make upgrades in the neighborhood, located at Coconut Palm Drive and 129th place.

“AT&T was in our community around June 10th installing fiber-optic cabling and it seems that they broke a line for FPL, and since the 13th of June, they’ve had this commercial grade generator running right across my home,” the homeowner said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Alvarez told us she kept calling AT&T but was never given a repair date, so she decided to contact the NBC6 Responds team. “I called you out of desperation. Trying to find an answer or attention of AT&T to fix the situation.”

When we contacted AT&T, they immediately reached out to Alvarez.

“They told me that they were going to send someone to assess the issue,” she said.

AT&T sent a technician the very next day, which was a Friday. That Monday, a subcontractor showed up, fixed the broken powerline and that afternoon, AT&T hauled the generator away.

In a statement AT&T told us: "This generator was used to provide power for our internet services in the neighborhood and keep our customers connected. Once power was restored, we removed the generator. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

“I'm very happy that I got you involved. Things wouldn't have run so quickly,” Alvarez said.

If you’re like Alvarez and have tried solving a problem on your own but haven’t been successful, you can reach out to the NBC6 Responds team using this form: https://www.nbcmiami.com/consumer-form/