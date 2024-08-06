Responds

Residents complain after a noisy generator is placed near their home

A couple living in a Miami-Dade community say the noise from a commercial generator placed in their neighborhood is disturbing their peace

By Myriam Masihy

NBC Universal, Inc.

It wasn’t easy hearing Carmen Alvarez’s complaint over the noise of the commercial generator sitting right near her Southwest Miami-Dade home.

“It’s affecting my mental health. It’s affecting my husband mostly. He’s retired. He’s here all day long, listening to this noise. He’s not able to sleep, he’s taking medication to sleep,” she said, adding that the generator had been there for five weeks.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Alvarez says it all started when AT&T showed up to make upgrades in the neighborhood, located at Coconut Palm Drive and 129th place.

“AT&T was in our community around June 10th installing fiber-optic cabling and it seems that they broke a line for FPL, and since the 13th of June, they’ve had this commercial grade generator running right across my home,” the homeowner said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Alvarez told us she kept calling AT&T but was never given a repair date, so she decided to contact the NBC6 Responds team. “I called you out of desperation. Trying to find an answer or attention of AT&T to fix the situation.”

When we contacted AT&T, they immediately reached out to Alvarez.

“They told me that they were going to send someone to assess the issue,” she said. 

Responds

Responding to every consumer complaint

Responds Aug 4

How scammers are tricking people to share verification codes 

nbc6 responds Aug 3

Real estate experts warn about surge of South Florida condo listings

AT&T sent a technician the very next day, which was a Friday. That Monday, a subcontractor showed up, fixed the broken powerline and that afternoon, AT&T hauled the generator away.

In a statement AT&T told us: "This generator was used to provide power for our internet services in the neighborhood and keep our customers connected. Once power was restored, we removed the generator. We apologize for the inconvenience.”  

“I'm very happy that I got you involved. Things wouldn't have run so quickly,” Alvarez said. 

If you’re like Alvarez and have tried solving a problem on your own but haven’t been successful, you can reach out to the NBC6 Responds team using this form: https://www.nbcmiami.com/consumer-form/

This article tagged under:

Respondsnbc6 responds
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us