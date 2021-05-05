Schools, Nursing Homes Using Disinfecting Machine to Fight COVID-19

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, companies have been looking for ways to disinfect their businesses.

A technology used to disinfect surgical rooms, medical offices, and ambulances is now appearing in classrooms, cruises, and churches.

“We went ahead and put the machines on and the results that we got from the lab were pretty remarkable,” Laura Leyva said.

Leyva is a risk management consultant and encouraged one of her clients, Palmetto Lakes Ambulatory Surgical Center, to purchase an Amil Care Machine.

She told NBC 6 she saw positive results elsewhere and decided to put it to the test.

“It allowed it to collect any microorganisms that could be lingering, airborne, in the center,” Leyva said.

The machine and solution it uses are FDA approved. It works by spraying a room with a high concentration of hydrogen peroxide, which ruptures the membrane of any cell and then kills it at its core. This eliminates any microorganisms in the air, including a virus.

Amil Care Corporation is the company that developed this system.

The company’s General Manager Jose De La Fe said it is already being used in many schools and nursing homes.

“It is very important to reduce the virus in theair,” De La Fe said.

Laura said the machine sprays a solution for about 15 minutes and when it’s done it takes an hour for the room to be sterilized.

The equipment costs roughly $7,000 with the disinfectant solution.

Amil Care said the reports generated by the machine can be used for health inspections. This is a way that they said they are fighting COVID-19 in the environment where it is mostly spread.