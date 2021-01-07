Some Tax Preparation Service Customers See Stimulus Delays

Some H&R Block and TurboTax customers who paid for the tax preparation services using their 2019 refund are reporting issues getting their second stimulus check deposited into the right account.

"It's frustrating but it's also scary. If this is deposited into somebody else's account does that mean we're not going to get a check,” Chelsea Johnson said.

Chelsea Johnson, who lives in Huntsville, said she got the first stimulus payment in the spring with no issues. But when she went to the IRS site to track this stimulus check, she noticed an issue.

"It showed the current check was going to be deposited or is going to be deposited today, January 4, and it shows a completely different bank account. And it is not my bank account," Johnson said.

Monday night H&R Block posted on Twitter saying in part, “If you took a refund transfer, it may be reflecting that account number.”

In a statement sent to NBC 6 Responds Thursday, a representative with H&R Block said, “H&R Block has processed all stimulus payments to millions of our customers, whether via direct deposit to a bank account, check, or onto our Emerald Prepaid Mastercard. If any customers have not yet received their stimulus money, we encourage them to please contact us at 800-HRBLOCK or @HRBlockAnswers on Twitter. Emerald Card customers should call 866-353-1266. We have automated tools and live expert help ready to assist.”

Turbo Tax is also addressing issues their customers are facing.

In a statement sent to NBC 6 Responds Thursday, a representative with TurboTax’s parent company told us, “The IRS recently began issuing a second round of stimulus payments to those eligible. Unfortunately, because of an IRS error, millions of payments were sent to the wrong accounts and some may not have received their stimulus payment. We have been working tirelessly on a solution with the Treasury and the IRS. As a result, our expectation now is that within days the error will be corrected and stimulus payments will begin being deposited into the correct bank accounts for affected TurboTax customers.

We know how important these funds are for so many Americans and that everyone is anxious to get their money, now more than ever.”

On Friday, the company said stimulus payments for millions of TurboTax customers affected by the IRS error will be deposited starting January 8th.

"We have been working tirelessly with the Treasury and IRS to get stimulus payments to our customers. We know how important these funds are for so many Americans and we regret that an IRS error caused a delay," the company said.

"It's very frustrating,” Jessa Jackson said.

Jackson is missing her second stimulus payment.

"It is kind of eye opening for that as well that there are so many people in this community that are banking on this so they can make the rest of their rent payment, so they can get groceries for their children," Jackson said.

The IRS said in a statement, “Because of the speed at which IRS issued this second round of payments, some payments may have been sent to an account that may be closed or no longer active. By law, the financial institution must return the payment to the IRS, they cannot hold and issue the payment to an individual when the account is no longer active. While the IRS is exploring options to correct these payments, if you have not received your full payment by the time you file your 2020 tax return, you may claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on your tax return.”