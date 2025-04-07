Tax Day is looming. Here's what you need to know before April 15

Time is running out to pay your taxes and to qualify for a pandemic-era stimulus check.

The IRS says over a million people are still eligible to claim a stimulus check, but the deadline is April 15.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

If you didn’t file a federal return in 2021 or left the field for the recovery rebate credit blank, you can still qualify for the $1,400 payment.

In order to get the payment, you will need to find out if you qualify and file your 2021 tax return.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Stimulus checks aren’t the only thing due on April 15. Your tax bill is also due on Tax Day.

“When you file on time, pay as much as you can. So that's number one. Pay what you can,” said Craig Kirsner with Kirsner Wealth Management.

Kirsner says if you cannot pay your entire tax bill by the deadline, that’s okay. There are options available to help you.

One option is paying what you owe on a zero interest or low interest credit card. This way you can avoid IRS penalties and fees. The IRS offers payment plans if a credit card is not an option.

“There is a short-term payment plan that if you can pay it within 60 to 120 days, the IRS online will actually let you request additional time,” Kirsner said.

There’s an online application. You will know in a few minutes if you’re approved, but keep in mind you’ll pay fees, penalties, and interest.

There’s also what’s called an offer in compromise. This program lets taxpayers make an offer to the IRS on what they can reasonably pay. There’s usually a payment plan.

If owing was unexpected, review your return and find out why. It may be worth adjusting your tax withholdings on your W-4. If you have a 1099, you can set aside money throughout the year, so you’re better prepared for next tax season.

If you disagree with what you owe, you can contact the taxpayer advocate service at the IRS. You can dispute penalties through an appeals process. If you file an extension, the payment deadline is still April 15.