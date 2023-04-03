The Uphill Battle for Disability Benefits: Long Wait Times, Backlogs and Growing Concerns

As thousands of Americans struggle to navigate the Social Security Administration's (SSA) disability benefits application process, the backlog of pending cases has grown exponentially.

According to a recent report from USAFacts, tens of thousands of applicants have been waiting for months to hear back from the SSA. In February, nationwide pending cases reached a new high with 994,000 initial applications.

Florida's average monthly backlog grew the most between 2019 and 2022.

Amber Thomas from USAFacts said the trend continued at the beginning of 2023.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"January 2023, there were about 107,000 applications in the backlog compared to January 2020, when there were only 41,000,” Thomas said.

Lori Friedman, an attorney who works in social security disability cases, said the backlog has shifted from the hearing level to the beginning stages of the application process.

Friedman said the impact of the delays can be devastating for her clients.

"People can lose their homes, can go bankrupt, and creditors come after them," she said.

The SSA attributes the backlog to insufficient funding, staffing shortages, and technical challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. In 2022, the agency requested an additional $800 million in funding to address the issue.

According to the USAFacts report, three out of five applicants will be denied benefits after waiting for approximately seven months. The report states about 8,000 people file for bankruptcy and 10,000 die each year while awaiting a decision.

Thomas notes that those who appeal the denial can face up to three years of additional waiting time.

If the application is denied, there are four opportunities to appeal the decision. Friedman advises applicants who have been denied to hire an attorney and ensure that all medical records are in order. She recommends contacting the State Bar Association or the National Organization of Social Security Claimants' Representatives for assistance.

To help alleviate this issue, President Joe Biden's proposed budget for 2024 includes $1.4 billion to improve customer service at Social Security offices, including those processing disability applications.

Applicants can apply for disability benefits online, by contacting their local office, or by calling 1-800-772-1213 (TTY: 1-800-325-0778).