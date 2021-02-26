Try This If You Can't See Your 1099-G in CONNECT

When Joseph Giambrone was laid off from his job in the cruise industry last February, he was able to get benefits without any issues, he said.

“I got an email stating that I qualified for unemployment, which I proceeded to do,” he said. “I was collecting unemployment with no problem.”

But Joseph reached out to NBC 6 Responds a year later, after having trouble accessing a tax document he needed.

“I still have not had my 1099-G,” he said. “I need that to file my 2020 taxes.”

Joseph said he tried everything – from calling the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to filling out an online form requesting a 1099-G. He also said he initially tried getting the tax document directly through from the CONNECT portal, where he clicked on a link that should have downloaded the form but nothing happened.

“I’m going on a continuous loop,” he told NBC 6. “I call them up … I go back on that site … I fill it out and nothing occurs.”

He said getting the form should be easier.

“It should be a no-brainer,” he said. “My main concern is why my 1099 is not online [on] my claimant page.”

In an email, the DEO told NBC 6 they “…completed electronically processing 1099-G Tax Forms for all claimants on January 17 …” and that everyone “…should have access to their 1099-G Tax Form in their CONNECT account.” The DEO also said: “When viewing a 1099-G Tax form in CONNECT, claimants should be sure to enable pop-ups on their web browser.” Pop-up blockers “…restrict claimants from viewing… “ the form and other documents, the DEO said.

NBC 6 helped walk Joseph through the process of removing pop-up blockers from his internet browser and he was finally able to download his 1099-G form.

You can request a duplicate 1099-G from the DEO by clicking here.

To read more about the different ways you can receive your tax forms from the DEO, click here.