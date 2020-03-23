Utility Disconnections Suspended Across South Florida

As more businesses temporarily close in Florida, many people are losing their jobs and struggling to pay their bills.

But some companies and local agencies have announced some plans to help those affected by the crisis.

The Florida Power and Light (FPL) is suspending electrical disconnections and providing payment extensions for customers amid the coronavirus.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has directed the county's Water and Sewer (WASD) department to suspend the disconnection of water services for non-payment for the next 30 days.

“It is imperative that customers have continuous and reliable access to drinking water during this state of emergency," Gimenez said in a news release.

WASD said it has also re-connected services for customers who services have been previously disconnected.

The Broward County's Water and Wasterwater Services is taking similar steps by suspending all "turn-offs" for a 30-day period. The agency said it will re-evaluate the decision after that period and a formal policy is established.

The county also shared a survey that was sent to the 28 water utilities serving residents in Broward. Most are suspending the disconnection of water services for customers who don't pay on time. This is a breakdown: