Want to Avoid In-Store Shopping? Here Are Some Options

With a simple click or a tap on your phone, you can order nearly anything these days without moving from your chair. It’s a trend that’s on the rise, as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to increase across the country and in South Florida.

Concern over exposure to the virus isn’t limited to people considered high-risk. It’s something that is on the minds of many, which is why some major retailers are already preparing for an increase in demand for certain services. Here’s a look at some of the services retailers are making available to consumers who want to avoid shopping in-store:

Target

Offers order pick up and drive up. No extra fee for using these services. Be on the lookout for special coupons Target offers for some items ordered this way. Learn more: Drive-up // Pick-up

Walmart

You can order groceries online and choose a specific time and day to pick up your order. An employee will bring your groceries to your car. Pickup is free, though there may be a fee to get your pick up faster. For more, click here.

Instacart

You choose the store you want to shop from and the items you need through their app. In-store pricing may vary from the prices you see on the app. You may also have to pay a fee to use the service if you’re not a member. The company recently unveiled a “Leave at My Door Delivery” feature to allow consumers the option of having their groceries left at their door without having to meet a shopper. Read more here.

Shipt

It allows you to shop from several retailers, including Costco and Target. A fee may apply, though delivery is free for members on orders over $35. In-store prices may vary from what’s shown on the app. Click here.

Regardless of how you get your groceries, you’ll want to wash your hands and wipe down your counter and any surfaces you’ve touched after you put away your groceries. You’ll also want to wash any produce with running water.