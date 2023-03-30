Want to See the Canes and Owls? Here's How to Avoid Ticket Scams for the Final Four

As the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida Atlantic Owls gear up for a heart-stopping race to the Final Four, fans may be debating whether to pack their bags and hit the road for a historic weekend.

But with the excitement comes the potential for ticket scams. Last year, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) received more than 140 reports about ticket-related rip-offs.

NBC 6 Responds has you covered with tips on how to buy legitimate tickets to cheer on our teams.

Buy from the venue whenever possible.

The NCAA directs fans to On Location, its official ticket partner, for packages that grant access to the Final Four semifinals games. Prices range from $170 to thousands of dollars for better seats and added extras.

Know who you're buying from on re-sale sites.

Do your research, and don't just Google "Ticketmaster" and click on the first site that comes up. Many times, those top links are ads.

Be cautious on social media.

"If you decide to go that route, make sure you meet somewhere that can be safe, like outside of a police station or somewhere that is public, because it can be a scammer, it can be somebody that is trying rob you," BBB's Cinthya Lavin warned.

Use a credit card for payment.

Avoid using an app, and always use a credit card, which provides some recourse if you run into problems.

Buy from a seller who provides clear transaction details.

This includes information about where your seats are.

Be aware of what you're buying.

Keep an eye out to avoid accidentally buying a ticket to one of the fan fests, tailgates, or musical performances instead of the actual game. If you ever have a question about the legitimacy of what you bought, head to the venue's call center to verify.

Download your ticket to your digital wallet before the event.

This ensures you'll have access to it even if cell service is spotty outside the area.