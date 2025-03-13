What to do with the package you didn't order

A North Texas family got a sparkly surprise in the mail addressed to them. They say they weren’t expecting a package and it wasn’t a gift. Read on for what you can do if you get one.

‘OUR RED FLAGS STARTED GOING OFF’

Marianna Ferris wasn’t expecting a package when a little red box arrived in the mail.

“It did say my name and address. It was accurate. I was, like, wait a minute,” Ferris said. “I got even more confused.”

The ring inside the box comes with paperwork that states the ring is not a diamond but a more affordable moissanite gem. The card invites the recipient to scan a QR code to register the jewelry.

Ferris didn’t scan it but wondered if others would, “I can see people going into that QR code, maybe not to activate the insurance, but to find more information,” she said.

A quick search online returned reports from all over the country about people getting rings they didn’t order in the mail. Aaron Mata told NBC Responds in San Diego that he suspected it was a scam.

“Certify your gemstone here, get your warranty here, scan the codes here,” said Mata. “Immediately, that’s when our senses started going off, our red flags started going off.”

SURPRISE PACKAGES

The FTC warns consumers may receive surprise packages with rings, beauty products, even Bluetooth speakers. You may have heard it called “brushing.” The FTC writes scammers or sellers of knock-off goods may use your information to write fake online reviews in your name to boost sales within a platform.

In general, U.S. Postal Inspector Sean Smith said consumers should avoid scanning any questionable QR codes. It can open a consumer up to malware or ID theft.

“Once you access that link, it’s asking you for personal identifying information such as Social Security number, DOB, your name, your address,” Smith said. “Once they get that far, now they have all the information they need to open up financial accounts in your name.”

We looked up the company name, GRA, printed on the card Ferris received. We wrote to the email address on its website and didn’t hear back. We used a secure web browser designed to block potential malware to see where the QR code takes us. It lands on a webpage that says “certificate” and lists gemstone descriptions.

Ferris let us take the ring to a jeweler in Richardson. A gemologist at Pampillonia pointed out the stones are glued, not set in with prongs. The gemologist said the stone was a cubic zirconia with no significant value.

Pampillonia CEO Tara Ashley pointed out that the “GRA” card that comes with the package looks similar to the Gemological Institute of America logo. The GIA is an organization that grades diamonds and other stones.

“If you look here on the seal, it’s very similar to what GIA has and even looks possibly like the same font as well,” said Ashley.

The GIA told NBC 5 Responds in Dallas-Fort Worth that it received calls from consumers who had received low-quality jewelry they hadn’t ordered. The GIA said while it’s not clear why the items were sent, it may be a brushing scam.

When in doubt, Ashley said you can always take an item to a reputable jeweler to find out more.

WHAT CAN YOU DO WITH THE ITEM?

“I really don’t want anything to do with it,” Ferris said of the ring. “I want to toss it and throw it away.”

She offers this valuable insight to fellow consumers.

“If it asks you for information from you, stop right there and just confirm -- Google it and find more information about it before you give information out to anyone,” said Ferris.

If you get a package you didn’t order and it’s addressed to you, the FTC said you can keep the merchandise and report it to reportfraud.ftc.gov.

As a precaution, the FTC also recommends you check your credit report because your personal information may be compromised. Regularly reviewing your reports can flag identity theft. Start at www.annualcreditreport.com.

If the package arrives via U.S. Mail and there is a return address, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said recipients can mark it “Return to Sender,” and the USPS will return the package. If you’ve opened the package and don’t want to keep it, you can throw it away. The package may come from a third-party seller platform. If so, fraud reports can be filed on the company’s website.

