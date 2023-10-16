What's the best way to pay down credit card debt? Consumer Corner explains

Consumer Investigator Sasha Jones is hitting the streets of South Florida to find out what questions you are burning to know the answers to.

Consumer: Tay

Question: “How can I pay down credit card debt?”

Expert: Matt Schulz, Chief Credit Analyst with Lending Tree

The truth is, there is no one-size-fits-all answer for the best way to pay down your high-interest debt. Matt Schulz with Lending Tree says it all comes down to picking the method that will keep you motivated and moving in the right direction.

“With the snowball method, you are starting by paying down your smallest debt first so you can rack up some small victories. They can keep motivating you to keep going forward,” Schulz said.

When using the snowball method, you direct your larger payments toward your lowest balance and then pay the minimum on your other debts. When your lowest balance is paid off, you then redirect that money to the next lowest balance.

If you don’t like this method, you can always try the avalanche method.

“With avalanche, you are focusing more on the debts with the highest interest rates. The theory being with the highest interest rates the interest piles up more quickly so those are the ones that you should focus on,” Schulz said.

When using the avalanche method, you will focus on high-interest debts first while making the minimum payment on the rest of your accounts. When the balance hits zero, you then redirect your money to the next highest interest rate.

Credit card consolidation is another option. This will combine your debts into one monthly payment using a personal loan or balance transfer credit card.

There are pros and cons to each method and one is not better than the other.