With Federal Eviction Moratorium Expired, People Look for Help

The federal eviction moratorium expired over the weekend and Congress was unable to extend it. The focus for many people facing eviction is to find rental assistance programs to help.

NBC 6 spoke with Denise Belanger back in March. At the time. she had less than a week to vacate her townhouse due to an eviction.

“I was making one quarter of what I usually do,” Belanger said.

She is now in a much better place after being pre-approved for three months of rental assistance help through a Broward County program.

“I’ll be on my feet again, it will be, for now at least it’s a safe roof over our heads, there is no mold,” Belanger said.

With the federal eviction moratorium expired, she considers herself lucky as many others now look for help.

There are currently 2,260 pending eviction cases in Broward County, according to a spokesperson with the 17th Judicial Circuit of Broward County.

According to the latest numbers presented to the Miami-Dade County Commission, there are 4,388 pending eviction cases in Miami-Dade County.

Congress approved $46 billion in rental assistance to be distributed by the states, but at a state level these funds have been slow to go out.

According to the Department of Children and Families, as of July 30, more than 4,300 applicants have been paid, accounting for $18.3 million.

The OUR Florida program has received over 30,000 applications from Floridians seeking aid, according to DCF. Of the money distributed, $1.5 million went to people in Broward County and roughly $2.9 million went to people in Miami-Dade County.

“We know that there is a huge risk that many of our residents, friends, and family may be at risk of eviction at this time and thus at risk of homelessness,” Audrey Aradanas with Miami Homes for All said.

Aradanas is the Vice President of Programs with Miami Homes for All.

She says people facing eviction should research state, county, and city rental assistance programs. She suggests applying as soon as possible.

“There is money available to many of our residents and it’s just making sure that folks are connected to that and those dollars are accessed quickly,” Aradanas said.

A spokesperson with The Department of Children and Families told us “Most submitted applications that have not been approved are awaiting action by the tenant to provide additional information or documentation.”

OUR Florida program is still open and renters can still apply for the program.

You are eligible if you:

Rent your home, apartment, or other residential dwelling in Florida

Earn an income at or below 80% of the area’s median income.

Have qualified for unemployment, experienced a loss of income, incurred significant costs or faced financial hardships due to COVID-19; and

Are at risk of losing your home, experiencing housing instability or are living in unsafe or unhealthy conditions.

To learn more about eligibility, required documentation, and how to apply, visit OurFlorida.com.

If you need to find rental assistance in your area you can visit the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau website.