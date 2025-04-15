Woman calls NBC6 Responds after her water bill skyrocketed

Lily Griffin says she pays about $3,000 in rent and housing costs for a one-bedroom apartment for her family in Fort Lauderdale.

She said the cost of living is so high, she pays close attention to every expense, and recently noticed a significant change in her water and sewer bill.

“Since we've been here, it's been creeping up a little bit," she said.

Griffin said she thought nothing of those small increases she saw since moving into the unit in 2022. But in the last few months, her combined water and sewer bills went from $75 in August to $110 in January, and then $334 in February.

“No change, no people coming over, nothing,” she said.

The mother of two said she even asked a building technician to check for leaks or issues with the water meter, and said he told her everything was OK. She contacted her building's management, who handles the water and sewer bills, looking for an explanation.

“They basically just told me I had to pay the bill,” Griffin said.

That’s when she decided to contact the NBC6 Responds team.

When we contacted the City of Fort Lauderdale's water department, they told us they don’t bill the tenants of this apartment complex directly.

“In this case, the apartment complex was billed for all of the water consumption for the entire building. And so the building itself is responsible for billing their residents,” City of Fort Lauderdale spokesperson Christine Portela said.

Last October, the city of Fort Lauderdale’s water charges increased by 22.5% as part of rate adjustment, but that didn’t explain Griffin's recent bill.

We wrote to Griffin's building’s administration inquiring about the increase, and although we didn't receive a response or an explanation of how they divide the water bill, she received a call that same day.

“So they call me, and she was like, oh, hi, really? I'm so sorry. You know, about the water bill that doesn't seem right at all. Well, you know, adjust your invoice or account and we'll charge you the average of what your water bills have been for, you know, the past year," Griffin said.

Days later, Griffin saw a $248 credit on her account. While the building took care of this adjustment, the City of Fort Lauderdale spokesperson said that if you get a higher-than-normal water and sewer bill, you should contact them so they can investigate.

“We have a forgiveness program for your water bill. So if you can show us that a plumber came out to your house, identified a leak and fixed it, we can apply a one-time credit to your water bill,” Portela said.

Just like we did in her case, we will ask you for your documentation and any proof you have so that we can look into it.