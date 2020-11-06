Woman's Fiancé Turns to NBC 6 After She Suffered Medical Emergency

Daniel Mitchell gets emotional when he talks about his fiancé, Alexis Gioia, and the life they were planning together.

“We were ready to get married and then all of a sudden, this happened,” he said.

Daniel says that on April 18th, just days before their wedding, Alexis went on a walk but never made it back to her home in Miami. He says a good Samaritan found her unresponsive on the sidewalk and called for help.

“From the understanding that we have from the doctors, she had a heart attack,” Daniel said. “That’s what they told us happened, that she had a heart attack and fell.”

Daniel says Alexis remains in a vegetative state. “She does open her eyes,” he said, adding that she requires extensive care.

It’s one reason why Daniel and Alexis’ mom were trying to find a way to return her leased vehicle. “She can’t drive it,” he said. “It’s been sitting there.”

The monthly payment, he says, has been deducted from Alexis’ bank account every month because she had set up automatic payments. He says they tried working with Audi, but got nowhere.

“It was basically sorry, you’re not on the lease, we’re not talking to you,” he said.

So he turned to NBC 6 Responds for help.

“I would like the bank to do the right thing and cancel her lease and take the car back,” Daniel said. “And understand the situation, the severity of her injury.”

NBC 6 Responds reached out to Audi. In an email, a spokesperson said in part: “…our hearts go out to Ms. Gioia and her loved ones during what must be an extremely difficult time. As regarding her lease arrangement, we are currently working with Ms. Gioia’s family to try and find a positive resolution.”

Attorney Joshua Rosenberg told NBC 6 without advanced directive documents like a power of attorney, companies don’t have to work with a family if a loved one becomes incapacitated – even during a pandemic.

“The fact of the matter is, they have no obligation to do so at all,” Rosenberg said.

Daniel, meanwhile, hoped others learn from their story.

“Get your stuff in order now,” he said. “We all think we’re invincible. We all think we’re going to live forever. Nobody thinks something bad is going to happen and then something does.”

After NBC 6 Responds got involved, Daniel says they were able to return the car allowing them stop the automatic payments.

He says he is now focused on helping Alexis’ mother file for guardianship, so she can legally make decisions related to her daughter’s care and finances.