Live updates: Super Bowl LIX latest news, pre-game festivities and more

What to Know
- Super Bowl LIX is set for Sunday on FOX.
- New Orleans will host the big game for the 11th time, tied with Miami as the most frequent host ever.
- The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to be the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.
- The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years after going 14-3 this season.
- Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl MVP, is 17-3 in his playoff career with a nine-game winning streak.
- Eagles RB Saquon Barkley, in his first season with Philly, is approaching the single-season record for rushing yards.
- Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl halftime show.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday in New Orleans. Follow along for live updates.