How to get free Starbucks coffee the day after the Super Bowl

The morning after the big game, a lot of us are going to need a caffeine boost — and Starbucks wants to help with that.

On Feb. 10, Starbucks will be handing out free post-game-day coffees. Starbucks rewards members in the U.S. can score a free tall 12-ounce hot or iced brewed coffee any time on Monday.

Rewards members just need to apply the Starbucks Monday coupon in the app prior to placing an order when using the order-ahead feature, or let the barista know they’re redeeming that Starbucks Monday coupon when ordering in-store or at the drive-thru.

Non-members can join in on the deal by signing up for Starbucks Rewards by 11:59 p.m. PT on Feb. 9 for a Starbucks Monday coupon to appear in their app. If customers miss that deadline, though, they can just ask their barista on Feb. 10 to enjoy a free coffee.

Back in October, Starbucks announced it would be dialing back its frequent discounts and promotions in an attempt to give off “community coffeehouse” vibes under new CEO Brian Niccol — so this promo is a rare one.

Starbucks has recently deployed a few other techniques to get paying customers to hang around its shops. In January, it extended free refills, meaning that customers who order their beverage “for here” can get refills of hot brewed or iced coffee, or hot or iced tea served in ceramic mugs or personal cups. At the same time, it brought back the condiment bar, allowing customers to add their own sweetener and milk to their beverages.

Starbucks' Valentine's Day offerings.

Starbucks

The chain also recently introduced its Valentine’s Day menu. On Feb. 3, in addition to adding Blackberry Sage Refreshers to menus for a limited time, the chain also brought back the Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew and the Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Frappuccino.

