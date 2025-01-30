The NFL's security chief projected confidence in the league's security plans as New Orleans prepares to host the Feb. 9 Super Bowl in the aftermath of a terror attack that killed 14 people there on New Year’s Day.

NFL chief security officer Cathy Lanier said Wednesday there will be heightened security measures around the game.

“I think the most important thing is, very clear and unequivocal, saying without hesitation that we are really confident in our security plan going into the Super Bowl,” she said.

The 11th Super Bowl hosted by New Orleans next weekend is expected to draw an estimated 100,000 visitors to the city, according to Collin Arnold, director of the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Multiple investigations are now reviewing how an Islamic State-group inspired attacker was able to drive his F-150 truck onto the city’s famed Bourbon Street and plow into New Year’s revelers. A lawsuit alleges the city and multiple contractors failed to instigate security measures that could have prevented or mitigated the attack.

Lanier said the NFL — which had already developed a security plan over the last two years — had worked with federal, state and local authorities and reassessed security plans after the Jan. 1 attack to make fans feel comfortable going into the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

“I think the biggest thing that you'll see that's different following the attacks is just a lot more visible law enforcement presence," she said. ”We are still prepared to make new modifications should something change between now and the Super Bowl. That's kind of our job is to be flexible and make changes, as needed."

Lanier said the Super Bowl was given the second highest security rating possible by the Department of Homeland Security in the wake of the attack.

“I feel very confident that we're going to the Super Bowl in an environment that people are going to feel comfortable, they're going to feel safe and they're going to enjoy the Super Bowl,” she said.

