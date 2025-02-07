Showtime! Interesting facts about the Super Bowl halftime show

For some who watch the Super Bowl, the real show begins at halftime.

That's when the game stops, and the music starts.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

This year's halftime show will be headlined by Kendrick Lamar, just one week after the hip-hop star added five more Grammy awards to his collection.

While the Kansas City Chiefs might be looking to make Super Bowl history by becoming the first team to win three straight, Lamar will become one of the rare performers to have taken the halftime stage at the game on more than one occasion.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Who are the other artists that have performed more than once? Who was the first Super Bowl halftime show? Who’s performance got bumped from halftime to postgame?

Who had the most memorable wardrobe malfunction in Super Bowl history? OK, we all know the answer to that last one.

But here are the answers to the other questions, along with other facts about the Super Bowl halftime show.

Who was the first Super Bowl halftime show?

Members of the University of Arizona marching band perform during halftime at Super Bowl 1 in 1967. (Photo by Robert Riger/Getty Images)

The halftime show at many of the early Super Bowls was performed by marching bands. The first big game in 1967 featured the University of Arizona and Grambling State University marching bands, along with trumpeter Al Hirt. The band members aligned on the field to form shapes that symbolize America, such as the Liberty Bell.

Who has performed the most Super Bowl halftime shows?

Up With People, a musical entertainment touring group, performed the halftime show five times between 1971 and 1986. That included at Super Bowl X in 1976 for their "200 Years and Just a Baby: America's Bicentennial Tribute" -- the first time the halftime show used a concert-like sound system.

Justin Timberlake has had three Super Bowl performances: in 2001 with *NSYNC, in 2004 with Janet Jackson, and in 2018 as the solo headliner.

Other pop artists to take the halftime stage more than once -- either as a headliner, collaborator or guest -- include: Gloria Estefan (1992, 1999), Stevie Wonder (1994, 1999), Nelly (2001, 2004), Beyoncé (2013, 2016) and Bruno Mars (2014, 2016).

Kendrick Lamar, this year’s performer, will soon join that list, having already appeared at the 2022 halftime show along with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Eminem.

Mickey Mouse has also made multiple cameos.

What was the best Super Bowl halftime show?

Michael Jackson performs during halftime of Super Bowl XXVII in 1993. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

That varies in the eye of the beholder and the ear of the listener.

But the most viewed, and arguably the most memorable, was Michael Jackson's 1993 performance. It began with Jackson emerging from beneath the stage and standing motionless for roughly 90 seconds of very valuable airtime. His performance became the highest-rated halftime show with a reported 133.4 million American viewers, topping the rating for the first half of that year's game. The King of Pop's performance is also viewed as a game-changer in Super Bowl history, turning the halftime show into one of the music industry's most coveted, prestigious, can’t-miss gigs.

How much are Super Bowl halftime performers paid?

Production costs for the Super Bowl halftime performance are typically covered. But the performers get paid only in exposure, with many going on to receive an increase in album sales, streams or other forms of revenue.

The Who, after performing some of their classics at Super Bowl XLIV in 2010 and perhaps being introduced to a younger generation, saw a 400 percent jump in digital sales the week after the game, per the Washington Post.

Who picks the Super Bowl halftime performer?

Jay Z has never performed during the Super Bowl halftime show. But he has chosen the halftime act every year since 2019 when his entertainment company, Roc Nation, partnered with the NFL.

Super Bowl halftime show performers, history and more

1. The first celebrity performance at halftime of the Super Bowl show was in 1970 when the show included Marguerite Piazza, Doc Severinsen, Al Hirt, Lionel Hampton and the Southern University Marching Band. And possibly Carol Channing, a Broadway and movie star who the NFL lists as having had performed, although the Washington Post was unable to find video or newspaper clippings that include her. Channing performed, for certain, at the 1972 halftime. As did jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald.

2. Do you remember when the 1989 halftime show was headlined by an Elvis Presley-impersonating magician named Elvis Presto who performed a crowd-participation card trick? Didn't think so. Just watch...

The show also attempted to incorporate the first use of 3-D glasses, but that didn’t go so well either.

Elvis Presto performs during halftime of Super Bowl XXIII in 1989. (Photo by Rob Brown/Getty Images)

3. Many artists have made grand entrances, this was easily the top exit. Diana Ross departed her 1996 halftime performance by being picked up on stage at the 50-yard line by helicopter to the tune of her song "Take Me Higher."

4. The third quarter of Super Bowl XIII in 1979 was delayed after a parade float used during the halftime show got caught on the goal post while being removed from the field. It took eight minutes to free the float. Game on!

5. Prince collaborated with mother nature at the 2007 halftime show when there was a downpour during his performance of "Purple Rain."

Prince performs during halftime at Super Bowl XLI in 2007. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

6. Madonna was on her best behavior during her performance at the Super Bowl XLVI halftime show. Can’t say the same for her co-performer M.I.A., who flashed the middle finger. That led to 222 complaints to the Federal Communications Commission. The NFL filed a claim seeking $1.5 million from M.I.A. and later sought an additional $15.1 million in damages. That led M.I.A. to tweet “"@madonna ummm .... can I borrow 16 million?"

7. The 1988 halftime show was headlined by Chubby Checker and the Radio City Music Hall's Rockettes, and also included, according to the Philadelphia Daily News, 400 swing band members, 300 Jazzercisers, and 88 tuxedoed pianists on 88 Kimball grand pianos.

8. A goal post had to be removed after the first half of Super Bowl XXIV in 1990 to make way for a 120-foot long, five-story steamboat used in the halftime show. The goal post was back in place for the third quarter.

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake perform during halftime at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004. (Photo by JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

9. The phrase "wardrobe malfunction" was born on the halftime show stage at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004. Justin Timberlake removed a piece of Janet Jackson's clothing, exposing her breast for nearly one full second on live television and creating the most infamous and re-watched of all halftime moments.

10. The New Kids On The Block had a tough act to follow at Super Bowl XXV in 1991 after Whitney Houston delivered what is considered by many to be the best rendition of the national anthem. The televised version of the boy bands' halftime show ultimately became a postgame show when the network aired a Gulf War news report at the half instead.

11. Katy Perry was upstaged at her 2015 beach-themed halftime show by a dancing shark. Her background dancer in a full-body shark costume – who quickly became known as “Left Shark” – went viral after seemingly going rogue during a choreographed dance routine.

Katy Perry performs with dancers during halftime at Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

12. Some viewers switched channels during the CBS halftime show in 1992, a "Winter Magic" theme featuring Gloria Estefan, figure skaters Dorothy Hamill and Brian Boitano, and dancers dressed as snowflakes. During halftime, Fox countered by airing a live episode of the sketch comedy "In Living Color." Some viewers never returned to the game broadcast, which lost 10 ratings points, according to the Washington Post. The NFL decided change was needed and went big for the 1993 halftime show on NBC. Enter Michael Jackson. Halftime of the Super Bowl would no longer be the time to change the channel or use the bathroom.

13. The 1997 halftime show was dedicated to aerialist Laura "Dinky" Patterson, who died three days prior of head trauma while practicing for the performance. Paterson was part of a 16-member team set to bungee jump from the roof of the Superdome. Her equipment failed and she plunged 100 feet to the floor.

14. The new millennium opened with some unusual Super Bowl halftime ensemble performances that crossed eras and genres. In 2000, it was Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias and Toni Braxton. In 2001, it was Aerosmith, *NSYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly.

Bono, lead singer of U2, shows an American flag lining in his jacket during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

15. At Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002, just months after the 9/11 attacks, the names of the victims were displayed on a video board as U2 performed their song "Where the Streets Have No Name." Bono closed the performance by displaying stars and stripes in the lining of his jacket.

16. Super Bowl XL in 2006 arguably had the best halftime stage, which was shaped as the iconic Rolling Stones' logo – the tongue of which was replaced by a pit of people.

The Rolling Stones perform at halftime of Super Bowl XL in 2006. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

17. Beyoncé used the halftime stage at Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 to get the band back together. She was joined by Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams as Destiny’s Child performed three songs.

18. Rihanna's 2023 halftime show became something of a universal pregnancy announcement, as she performed with a baby bump.

Rihanna performs during halftime of Super Bowl LVII in 2023. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

19. Taylor Swift has never performed at the Super Bowl. But prop bets can be made that she'll make a cameo at halftime this year. She was listed at +750 on some betting sites to appear on stage during Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show.

20. Here’s the full list of Super Bowl halftime show performances in reverse chronological order…