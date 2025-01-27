Editor's Note: A previous version of this story was published in Jan. 2023.

New Orleans is back under center.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, home of the Saints, is the host venue for Super Bowl LIX in 2025, which will be contested between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

It marks New Orleans' 11th time hosting the NFL’s ultimate showdown, with three of them coming after 2000.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Where does it rank among other cities throughout the Super Bowl era? Let’s take a look at which cities have hosted the most Super Bowls in NFL history:

Which cities have hosted the most Super Bowls?

Prior to 2025, Miami held the top spot on the list. But New Orleans now ties the Magic City, and the two are the only cities to have hosted double-digit Super Bowls.

Here’s a look at the two cities' histories and every other location with at least one hosted Super Bowl to its name*:

*Cities with italicized numbers have been announced as hosts for 2026-2028.

Miami – 11

Hard Rock Stadium: 1989, 1995, 1995, 2007, 2010, 2020

Orange Bowl: 1968, 1969, 1971, 1976, 1979

New Orleans – 11

Caesars Superdome: 1978, 1981, 1986, 1990, 1997, 2002, 2013 , 2025

, 2025 Tulane Stadium: 1970, 1972, 1975

Los Angeles – 8 (9)

Rose Bowl: 1977, 1980, 1983, 1987, 1993

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum: 1967, 1973

SoFi Stadium: 2022 , 2027

Tampa – 5

Raymond James Stadium: 2001, 2009, 2021

Tampa Stadium: 1984, 1991

Phoenix – 4

State Farm Stadium: 2008, 2015, 2023

Sun Devil Stadium: 1996

Atlanta – 3 (4)

Georgia Dome: 1994, 2000

Mercedes-Benz Stadium: 2019 , 2028

San Diego – 3

Qualcomm Stadium: 1988, 1998, 2003

Houston – 3

NRG Stadium: 2004, 2017

Rice Stadium: 1974

San Francisco/Bay Area – 2 (3)

Stanford Stadium: 1985

Levi’s Stadium: 2016 , 2026

Detroit – 2

Pontiac Silverdome: 1982

Ford Field: 2006

Minneapolis – 2

Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome: 1992

U.S. Bank Stadium: 2018

Jacksonville – 1

Alltel Stadium: 2005

Dallas – 1

AT&T Stadium: 2011

Indianapolis – 1

Lucas Oil Stadium: 2012

New York/New Jersey – 1

MetLife Stadium: 2014

Atlanta will host Super Bowl LXII, which is set to take place in February 2028 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the league announced Tuesday.