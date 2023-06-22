-
Why the Surfside condo collapsed is unknown. Here's where the investigation stands, 2 years later
It’s been two years since the Champlain Towers South collapsed in Surfside, and definitive answers as to why may be just years away. Here’s where the investigation stands.
‘Part of our scars': Surfside victims and survivors deal with two years of grief
Families of the victims and survivors of the Surfside condo collapse reflect two years after the tragedy
Time stands still for families two years after the Surfside condo collapse
Survivors and families of the victims of the Surfside condo collapse reflect on the second-year mark of the tragedy. NBC6’s Ari Odzer reports
State of the Surfside collapse investigation two years later
Definitive answers into what happened in Surfside may be two years away; the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the federal agency investigating the collapse, estimates it will release its findings in May 2025. But they and other engineers have a leading suspect when it comes to what they call the initiating event, the same area NBC6 first focused on...
‘Another level of pain': Remembering the Surfside victims two years later
Two years after the Surfside condo collapse, NBC 6 speaks to families of those lost in the tragedy. They reflect on memories they cherish and open up about their healing as they still remain without answers on why the building crumbled. NBC 6 has special coverage of the two year anniversary of the Surfside condo collapse.
Surfside condo collapse: two years later
Survivors, first responders, and families of victims in the Surfside condo collapse speak out about their experiences two years later, NBC6’s Julia Bagg reports.
At least 26 South Florida buildings deemed unsafe, evacuated since Surfside condo collapse
In the aftermath of the Champlain Towers South collapse, South Florida’s aging buildings have come under scrutiny, prompting more enforcement as well as evacuation orders.
Dozens of buildings evacuated after Surfside collapse
In the aftermath of the Champlain Towers collapse, South Florida’s aging buildings have come under scrutiny. NBC6’s Laura Rodriguez reports
Cost of condo living on the rise after partial collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside
The cost of condo living is on the rise, partly because many South Florida condo associations are scrambling to meet new state requirements passed after part of the Champlain Towers South building collapsed in Surfside. “It’s on the equivalent of Hurricane Andrew in 1992,” said Peter Zalewski, who runs the condo data and analytics website Condo Vultures. Zalewski said...
Second annual Surfside Remembrance Event to take place on Saturday
The public ceremony be hosted on the lawn across from where the condominium partially collapsed, in Veterans Park at 8750 Collins Avenue.
Champlain North Tower in the process of recertification
NBC6’s Steve Litz reports from Surfside, where the Champlain North Tower is in the process of recertification nearly two years after 98 people died in a Champlain condo collapse.
Family honors late mother with acts of service 2 years after Surfside tragedy
The MomAwesome Foundation was started by Maggie Vazquez-Bello’s family to honor the late mother who died in the Surfside condo collapse.
Honoring Surfside victims nearly 2 years later
NBC6’s Laura Rodriguez speaks with the daughter of a Surfside condo collapse victim.
Champlain Towers condo collapse investigation underway
NBC6’s Jamie Guirola reports from Surfside where a condo collapsed, killing 98. A federal investigation is underway, but developers are looking to rebuild.
Pool deck at collapsed Surfside condo building failed to comply with codes, standards: Officials
Federal investigators say the swimming pool deck of a beachfront South Florida condominium that collapsed two years ago, killing 98 people, failed to comply with original building codes and standards.
Surfside Condo Collapse Report Release Delayed to 2025
Families of those who died in the Champlain tower collapse will now have to wait even longer before finding out the official cause. NBC 6’s Tony Pipitone reports
Developers, Family Discuss Memorial for Surfside Condo Collapse Victims
Developers and city officials are pushing back on family members’ expectations for a memorial for 98 people who died last year when a beachfront Florida condominium building collapsed. Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger hosted a meeting Monday for representatives from DAMAC Properties and people whose loved ones died when the Champlain Towers South building fell. Danzinger says it would have been...
Judge Awards Surfside Lawyers $70M in Fees
Lawyers who secured a $1.1 billion settlement in the deadly collapse last year of a Surfside condominium building were awarded more than $70 million in fees. NBC 6’s Steve Litz reports
Lawyers Awarded $70M+ Fees in Deadly Surfside Condo Collapse
Lawyers who secured a $1.1 billion settlement in the deadly collapse last year of a beachfront Florida condominium building have been awarded more than $70 million in fees. The total awarded by a judge Monday was less than the roughly $100 million attorneys with the 17 law firms had requested. But there were never any guarantees they would be paid...