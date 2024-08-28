Palmetto Expressway

1 flown to hospital after crash on Palmetto Expressway

Three lanes are closed and traffic is at a near standstill on SR-826 South at SR-934/NW 74 Street

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was flown to the hospital after a crash closed multiple lanes on the Palmetto Expressway on Wednesday morning, according to preliminary reports.

Three lanes were shut down, causing traffic to be near a standstill on SR-826 South at SR-934/NW 74 Street. Express lanes did not appear to be affected.

All lanes have since reopened.

The crash appeared to involve a single vehicle. Authorities are investigating and did not immediately provide more information about the person injured.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates, and watch our 24/7 streaming channel for live updates.

