A multi-vehicle crash on the Dolphin Expressway (State Road 836) left at least five people hurt Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the intersection with the Palmetto Expressway (State Road 826) in Miami Dade.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said five people were taken to the hospital. Their exact conditions were not immediately released.

Drivers should expect delays.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.