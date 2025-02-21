All lanes shut down on the MacArthur Causeway in both directions after crash

A crash has shut down all lanes on the MacArthur Causeway (Interstate 395) in both directions Friday morning.

Video of the area at 5:30 a.m. appears to show two cars, one on the eastbound lanes and another on the westbound lanes.

Debris littered the roadway and the cars appeared to have been damaged.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

NBC6 is working to learn more about the circumstances of the crash.

Take the Julia Tuttle Causeway (Interstate 195), or the Venetian Causeway to get to Miami Beach.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.