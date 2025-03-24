Miami-Dade County

Video shows 3 cars blocking lanes on I-95 after apparent crash in Miami Gardens

Florida Highway Patrol said troopers were dispatched to I-95 at Miami Gardens Drive at 5:54 a.m.

By Johanna Torres

NBC Universal, Inc.

A crash that appeared to involve three vehicles in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County blocked lanes early Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said troopers were dispatched to I-95 at Miami Gardens Drive at 5:54 a.m.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

It was unclear if anyone was injured, but the emergency response is blocking three lanes.

Chopper6 video showed what appeared to be three sedans with varying damages, including deployed airbags, a smashed front windshield and dented sides.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Drivers will want to take U.S. 441, U.S. 1 or Biscayne Boulevard as alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyFirst Alert TrafficI-95TrafficCar crashes
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us