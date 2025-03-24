Video shows 3 cars blocking lanes on I-95 after apparent crash in Miami Gardens

A crash that appeared to involve three vehicles in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County blocked lanes early Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said troopers were dispatched to I-95 at Miami Gardens Drive at 5:54 a.m.

It was unclear if anyone was injured, but the emergency response is blocking three lanes.

Chopper6 video showed what appeared to be three sedans with varying damages, including deployed airbags, a smashed front windshield and dented sides.

Drivers will want to take U.S. 441, U.S. 1 or Biscayne Boulevard as alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.