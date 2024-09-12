Apparent accident backs up I-95 southbound in Golden Glades

An apparent accident blocked off Interstate 95 southbound at 151st Street briefly on Thursday morning.

The road was blocked between 151st Street and Opa-locka Boulevard. Traffic was backed up all the way past the Golden Glades interchange.

Vehicles at first appeared to be getting by on the Express Lanes only, but the other lanes reopened at around 7 a.m.

At least two cars appeared to be involved, and emergency crews could be seen on the scene.

Authorities have not said what caused the incident or if anyone was hurt.

Alternate routes include U.S. 1 or U.S. 441.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.