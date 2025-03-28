I-95

Deadly crash closes express lanes on I-95 southbound in Broward: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol said they were called to an incident in the express lanes between Broward Boulevard and Interstate 595 at around 5:40 a.m.

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on southbound Interstate 95 early Friday.

FHP said they were called to an incident in the express lanes between Broward Boulevard and Interstate 595 at around 5:40 a.m.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Video of the scene shows a yellow tarp covering what appeared to be a body on the roadway. A damaged SUV could also be seen, with an impacted front windshield and hood.

It was not immediately clear how the crash happened.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Drivers should get off on Commercial Boulevard and work their way back onto I-95 after Broward Boulevard to avoid delays.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

I-95First Alert TrafficTraffic
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us