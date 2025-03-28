Deadly crash closes express lanes on I-95 southbound in Broward: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on southbound Interstate 95 early Friday.

FHP said they were called to an incident in the express lanes between Broward Boulevard and Interstate 595 at around 5:40 a.m.

Video of the scene shows a yellow tarp covering what appeared to be a body on the roadway. A damaged SUV could also be seen, with an impacted front windshield and hood.

It was not immediately clear how the crash happened.

Drivers should get off on Commercial Boulevard and work their way back onto I-95 after Broward Boulevard to avoid delays.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.