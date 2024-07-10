At least 1 hurt in crash on northbound Turnpike after Golden Glades interchange

A crash on Florida's Turnpike just after the Golden Glades interchange left at least one person hurt, according to images from the scene.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded just before 7:30 a.m. to the crash near Miami Gardens Drive and could be seen evaluating one person who was standing and bleeding.

It was not clear who that person was. There is no official word yet on how many cars were involved or how many victims there may be.

The windshield, bumper and hood of a dark-colored SUV could be seen crushed on the shoulder.

One lane was blocked after the crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.