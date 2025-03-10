Authorities investigate deadly crash at I-95 southbound, shut down exit ramp

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 95 southbound early Monday.

FHP said they arrived at the scene at 4:53 a.m.

More information on the victim or cause of the crash was not immediately available.

The exit ramp to Broward Boulevard was closed for the investigation.

"Traffic is still getting by, you're just not going to be able to get off at Broward Boulevard," NBC6's traffic reporter Johanna Torres said. "This is probably also going to restrict your access, by the way, to Davie Boulevard or I-595 because this is the same ramp."

Drivers should take Sunrise Boulevard, Davie Boulevard or Griffin Road as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.